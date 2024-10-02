B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 11,145 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock worth $2,264,348,973. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

