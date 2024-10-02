B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,066 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,693,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

