Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $309,917,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

