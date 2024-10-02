194,300 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 590,099 shares during the period. Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $5,754,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,803.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 296,090 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

Insider Activity

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

