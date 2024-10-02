B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 17,886 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $103,108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after buying an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

