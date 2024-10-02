B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,790 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 97,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period.

RIV opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

