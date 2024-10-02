B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 561.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 824,164 shares during the period. Gray Foundation increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 205,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

