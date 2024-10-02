Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $578.64 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $598.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $577.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

