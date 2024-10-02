United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,848,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,658,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,638,000 after buying an additional 838,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

