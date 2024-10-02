Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,864 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

