Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

