Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 16.55% of Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DWAT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Profile

The Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund-of-funds that primarily aims for capital appreciation with capital preservation as its secondary objective. DWAT was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by ArrowShares.

