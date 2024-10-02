Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,960 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

