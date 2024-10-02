iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Holdings Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,237,000.

IWY stock opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

