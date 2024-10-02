Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,073,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VBK stock opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $269.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.