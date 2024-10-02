First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Position Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after buying an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

