Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $89.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

