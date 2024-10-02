Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.