Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.