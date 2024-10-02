United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.20-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

