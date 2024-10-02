Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after buying an additional 1,259,430 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alcoa by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.