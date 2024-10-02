iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,523 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 125,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.24. The company has a market cap of $493.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

