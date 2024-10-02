Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $454.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.31.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

