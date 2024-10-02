Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $427.29 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $433.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.27. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

