Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.23.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $409.21 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $410.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $405.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

