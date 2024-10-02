Verity & Verity LLC Buys Shares of 4,071 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.81.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.