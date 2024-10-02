Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

