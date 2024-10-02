Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MLPX stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

