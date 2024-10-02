Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

SNY stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

