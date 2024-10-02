Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $241.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $269.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.