NEAR Protocol Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.82 billion and approximately $570.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00007853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,157,505 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,513,981 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,158,383 with 1,212,513,981 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.89361163 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $549,424,261.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

