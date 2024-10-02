Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $16.00-17.50 EPS.
Acuity Brands Stock Up 8.7 %
Acuity Brands stock opened at $299.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $156.84 and a 12-month high of $303.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.68 and its 200 day moving average is $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.
Acuity Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.
