iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.