Creative Planning Buys 104,547 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

DFAX stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

