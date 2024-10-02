Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.1%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.45 and last traded at $166.82. 1,830,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,571,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $463.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.