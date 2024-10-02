Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after purchasing an additional 294,530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

