iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,591,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,259,828 shares.The stock last traded at $50.60 and had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

