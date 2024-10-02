ZClassic Hits 1-Day Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $453,184.94 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

