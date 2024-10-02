Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and $244.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.98 or 0.00011419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00103886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.04758628 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $225,343,932.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

