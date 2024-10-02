Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $502.95 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $502.95 million and $40.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.19 or 0.04016253 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07343808 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $38,830,430.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

