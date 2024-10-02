Osaka Protocol (OSAK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $896,864.58

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a total market cap of $270.24 million and $896,864.58 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000034 USD and is down -8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,032,618.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

