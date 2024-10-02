Wrapped eETH Tops One Day Volume of $68.76 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $68.76 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,572.96 or 0.04210613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00259602 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,596,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,596,453.97282997. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,606.59145999 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $66,990,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

