crvUSD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.46 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $62.46 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00259602 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,525,904 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,470,004.09347612. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99837794 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $15,830,717.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

