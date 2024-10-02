pzETH (PZETH) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $45,070.98 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,888.60 or 0.04711415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00259602 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 44,887.54714401. The last known price of pzETH is 2,924.64355534 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,632.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.