Everipedia (IQ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $78.26 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $78.26 million and $19.64 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Everipedia Token Profile
Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 19,088,426,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.
Buying and Selling Everipedia
