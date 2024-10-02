Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.46.

Shares of MCO opened at $471.40 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $495.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

