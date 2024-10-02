McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MKC opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after buying an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.