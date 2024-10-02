Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

