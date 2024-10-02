Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

QQQE stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

