Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $571.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

